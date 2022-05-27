David Tzat-Kin Wang Sells 4,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $12,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 422,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,242.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $11,040.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $8,480.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $10,920.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $11,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $12,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $14,520.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $15,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $15,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $15,440.00.

Crexendo stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.45. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. Crexendo had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is -14.28%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CXDO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo in the third quarter worth $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Crexendo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Crexendo in the second quarter worth $105,000. 5.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

