DCM International VI Ltd. Makes New Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

DCM International VI Ltd. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,707,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,092,000. SoFi Technologies makes up approximately 30.4% of DCM International VI Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. DCM International VI Ltd. owned about 1.45% of SoFi Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $12,982,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 295,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 225,579 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,031,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Shares of SOFI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 38,117,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,992,547. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 163,196 shares of company stock worth $1,323,480. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.