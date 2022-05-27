Deep Track Capital LP Acquires New Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,292,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,255,000. Dyne Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.9% of Deep Track Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Deep Track Capital LP owned approximately 4.45% of Dyne Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 818.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $48,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,690 shares of company stock worth $57,449 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,779. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $236.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.82. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $22.92.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.19. Analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

