Deep Track Capital LP Invests $18.44 Million in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,435,000. Deep Track Capital LP owned about 1.04% of Verve Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VERV. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,138,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,704,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 635.7% in the 4th quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 110,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 95,360 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,809,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after buying an additional 15,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $115,198.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

VERV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.01. 631,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,923. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.74 million and a PE ratio of -1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.02.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11). Equities analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

