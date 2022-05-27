Deep Track Capital LP Invests $22.72 Million in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)

Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 950,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,715,000. Silence Therapeutics makes up 1.6% of Deep Track Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Deep Track Capital LP owned about 3.18% of Silence Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. 6.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.45. 11,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,272. Silence Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25.

Silence Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

