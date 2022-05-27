Deep Track Capital LP Invests $66.88 Million in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,880,000. IVERIC bio accounts for 4.7% of Deep Track Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Deep Track Capital LP owned approximately 3.49% of IVERIC bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISEE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 55.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $166,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 4,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $89,042.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,555.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,931 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,231. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.52. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

