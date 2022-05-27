Deep Track Capital LP Makes New $8.22 Million Investment in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 101,217 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts predict that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
aTyr Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.