Deep Track Capital LP Purchases New Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,775,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,683,000. Immunovant accounts for 2.9% of Deep Track Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Immunovant by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.53% of the company’s stock.

IMVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Immunovant from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Immunovant to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.22.

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 19,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $113,439.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 6,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $37,647.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,126 shares of company stock worth $175,668. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

IMVT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 345,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,267. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

