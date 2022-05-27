Deep Track Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,289,000. Repare Therapeutics accounts for approximately 3.1% of Deep Track Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Deep Track Capital LP owned 0.05% of Repare Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 420,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,350,950 shares in the company, valued at $28,483,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPTX traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 109,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,809. The firm has a market cap of $364.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.89. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,533.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

