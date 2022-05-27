Deep Track Capital LP Takes Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,700,000. Jazz Pharmaceuticals comprises about 4.5% of Deep Track Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after purchasing an additional 224,068 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,076 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,691 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,280. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, insider Neena M. Patil sold 296 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total transaction of $45,560.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,029,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,255 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

