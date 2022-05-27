Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Lowered to $420.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $420.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $412.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $432.13.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE:DE opened at $347.51 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $307.64 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $396.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.77.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.