Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of DH opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $283,149.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,512,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,875,000 after buying an additional 3,502,444 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 1,854.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $64,246,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $64,245,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 431.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,747,000 after buying an additional 1,299,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

