DeGate (DG) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

DeGate (DG) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 26th. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000444 BTC on exchanges. DeGate has a market capitalization of $11.05 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 217.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,466.36 or 1.73430877 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 377.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.06 or 0.00508810 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00031077 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,547,313 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars.

