Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $6.97 or better EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.55-1.70 EPS.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.31.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $3,083,667.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 160,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 196,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 566.3% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 169,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 144,271 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,408,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.