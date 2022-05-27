Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.97- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.27 billion-$107.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.23 billion.Dell Technologies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.70 EPS.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $61.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DELL. Barclays cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.14.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $3,696,402.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

