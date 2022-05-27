Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) shot up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.16 and last traded at $41.16. 503 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Demant A/S from 306.00 to 313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Demant A/S from 340.00 to 309.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Demant A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Demant A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

