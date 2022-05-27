Dendur Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,760,000. NU makes up 2.7% of Dendur Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $1,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,091,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth about $3,957,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NU. Bank of America started coverage on NU in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

Shares of NYSE NU traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. 3,603,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,642,666. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.23. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

