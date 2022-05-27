Dendur Capital LP Sells 193,000 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Dendur Capital LP lowered its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,369,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,000 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource accounts for 28.9% of Dendur Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dendur Capital LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $203,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,599,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,637,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 58,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 43,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

BLDR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.36. The stock had a trading volume of 67,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

