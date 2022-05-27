DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.89.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $67.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,333,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,197,694,000 after buying an additional 477,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,083,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,185,372,000 after buying an additional 6,382,605 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,460,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,422,000 after buying an additional 1,276,404 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after buying an additional 2,497,773 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,469,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,203,000 after buying an additional 33,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

