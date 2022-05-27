Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.12

Shares of Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.12 and traded as low as $0.80. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 14,800 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 million, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.44.
Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSNY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Destiny Media Technologies (DSNY)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.