Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.12

Shares of Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.12 and traded as low as $0.80. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 14,800 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 million, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSNY)

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music; Play MPE Caster, a full-service distribution management system, including a set of operational functions that provides software tools to enable labels to manage marketing campaigns; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.