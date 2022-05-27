Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $155.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Square from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Square to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Square from $322.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.70.

SQ opened at $83.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -556.03 and a beta of 2.38. Square has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.23 and a 200 day moving average of $135.93.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Square will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $379,997.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,221,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,513,226. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Square by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

