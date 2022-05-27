Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €36.91 ($39.27) and last traded at €37.10 ($39.46). 2,648,963 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €38.09 ($40.52).

The company has a fifty day moving average of €41.01 and a 200 day moving average of €48.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

