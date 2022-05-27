Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given New €50.50 Price Target at Societe Generale

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Societe Generale from €71.00 ($75.53) to €50.50 ($53.72) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DPSGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deutsche Post from €59.80 ($63.62) to €63.20 ($67.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €59.00 ($62.77) to €54.00 ($57.45) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($79.79) to €74.00 ($78.72) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($79.79) to €71.00 ($75.53) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.84.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.20. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $72.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.67.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $25.35 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.4316 per share. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

