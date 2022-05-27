Dev Protocol (DEV) Trading 28.6% Lower This Week

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 37.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 27th. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001200 BTC on popular exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $387,323.59 and $11,783.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001337 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

