Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Cut to “Accumulate” at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy to $89.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.33.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $73.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.05%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,806 shares in the company, valued at $17,501,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,254 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,229. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after buying an additional 13,896,256 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

