Diametric Capital LP Buys 8,270 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Diametric Capital LP raised its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Equitable makes up approximately 1.0% of Diametric Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Equitable by 1.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EQH opened at $30.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 18.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $243,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,032.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,449 shares of company stock worth $3,924,988 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

