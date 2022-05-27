Diametric Capital LP Buys Shares of 58,610 Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 58,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 61,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 566,532 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 420.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 131,475 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VLRS. StockNews.com began coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 2.51. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.25% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

