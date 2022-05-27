Diametric Capital LP Has $843,000 Stock Position in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Diametric Capital LP lessened its holdings in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,595 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.71% of Amplify Energy worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMPY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 96,300 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Energy by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPY stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.70.

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.05 million for the quarter.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

