Diametric Capital LP Makes New $537,000 Investment in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 214,900 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 80,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.46). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile (Get Rating)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
