Diametric Capital LP Raises Holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) by 250.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,726 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.10% of Sierra Wireless worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWIR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $836.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.79. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $22.19.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $149.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

