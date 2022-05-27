Diametric Capital LP Sells 7,597 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Diametric Capital LP decreased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,597 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.09.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.40. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.29). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.