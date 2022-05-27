Diametric Capital LP Sells 984 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Diametric Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Brinker International accounts for about 1.4% of Diametric Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.11% of Brinker International worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 107.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,322,000 after acquiring an additional 203,992 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 231.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 30,752 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 26,103 shares of company stock worth $1,015,625 over the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EAT opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.33. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $65.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.72.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EAT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Brinker International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

