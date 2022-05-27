Diametric Capital LP Takes Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 30.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 847.4% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.6% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

