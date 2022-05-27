DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.25. Approximately 1,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 326,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

