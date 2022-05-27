DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $123.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DKS. OTR Global lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.58.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $84.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.20.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $5,403,652.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,097,693.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $2,643,617.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002 over the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $260,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,865,000 after buying an additional 1,115,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,197,000 after buying an additional 158,201 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $84,873,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

