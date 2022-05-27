DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Wedbush

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2025 earnings at $13.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.58.

DKS stock opened at $84.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.20.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $996,333.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $1,001,105.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,920,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

