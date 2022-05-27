Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, an increase of 1,260.8% from the April 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,057,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Digipath stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 340,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,338. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Digipath has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.09.

Digipath, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. The company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products.

