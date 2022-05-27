Digitalcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $90,217.72 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $90,217.72 and approximately $5.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,963.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,754.86 or 0.06058824 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000268 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016854 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00214218 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.95 or 0.00610940 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.53 or 0.00637121 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00077081 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,935,738 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

