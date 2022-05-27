Dillon & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,958 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 3.2% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,942,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $36,489,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $696,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 552,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $185,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,054.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,100 shares of company stock worth $9,279,275. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $191.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.24.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.