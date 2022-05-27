Dillon & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,868,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,661.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,393 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,970 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,233,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,676,000 after buying an additional 1,166,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 511.5% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,607,000 after buying an additional 958,493 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $150.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $266.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,184 shares of company stock worth $86,426,621 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

