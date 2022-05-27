Dillon & Associates Inc. Purchases 10,635 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 199.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.0% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG opened at $223.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.24. The firm has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.60 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

