Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 1,182 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.5% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $170.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.61 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

