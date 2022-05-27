Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 5.0% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,312.41.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,155.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,495.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,687.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

