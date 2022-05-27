Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 930 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Dillon & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide makes up approximately 1.7% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $9,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Shares of EEFT opened at $118.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.30 and a 52 week high of $159.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

