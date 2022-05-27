Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dimeco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Dimeco stock remained flat at $$46.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Dimeco has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Dimeco alerts:

About Dimeco (Get Rating)

Dimeco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides consumer, mortgage, construction, home equity, student, business term, vehicle, equipment, capital improvement, and commercial real estate loans; business lines of credit; and acquisition financing and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.