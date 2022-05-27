Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.39-$11.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.64 billion-$37.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.59.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dollar General to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $245.20.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $5.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.30. 117,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,207. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

