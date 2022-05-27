Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.10.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $162.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.