Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Lowered to $87.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

D has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.38.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE:D opened at $84.58 on Monday. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.26.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.