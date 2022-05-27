Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(1.34)-$(1.26) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.48). The company issued revenue guidance of $315-$319 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.96 million.Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.34–$1.26 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their target price on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.60.

NASDAQ DOMO traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.29. 805,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,979. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.66. Domo has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $98.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $49.06.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $100,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,393.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $1,988,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 160,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,873,643.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Domo by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after buying an additional 149,976 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Domo by 23.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Domo by 38.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Domo by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 47,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

