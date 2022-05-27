Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Shares of DOMO opened at $30.14 on Friday. Domo has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $994.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average is $49.06.

Get Domo alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DOMO. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

In other Domo news, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $100,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,393.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,988,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,873,643.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,410 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domo by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,224,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,516,000 after acquiring an additional 87,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,337,000 after buying an additional 60,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Domo by 24.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after buying an additional 276,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Domo by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domo (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.